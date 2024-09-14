EXCLUSIVE: 2024’s MOST successful producer Dinesh Vijan to be felicitated at 7th Big Cine Expo; Ramesh Sippy to be honoured for 50 years of Sholay

An exhibition called Big Cine Expo is held every year where theatre owners, design consultants, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, project management professionals, industry stakeholders etc. come together to celebrate cinema and the exhibition sector. The expo has often been in the news and this edition seems to be no exception. Bollywood Hungama has learned that at the 7th Big Cine Expo this year, 2024’s most successful producer Dinesh Vijan will be felicitated.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “All the theatrical films of Dinesh Vijan this year – Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya and above all, Stree 2 – have been huge hits. Stree 2 especially has gone on to become a blockbuster of epic proportions. Even the other two films did more than what was accepted and these movies gave oxygen to the exhibition sector. Last year, too, he delivered a sleeper hit in the form of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023).”

The source continued, “In short, woh cheez ko haath lagate hai, woh sona ban jaati hai. As a result, it is only fitting that he should be felicitated for his services to the exhibitors, industry and the audience at large.”

The felicitation will take place on the first day of the Big Cine Expo, that is, September 30. And that’s not all. The IMAX Big Cine Awards 2024 will be held the same day where Ramesh Sippy will be given a Special Achievement Award on the occasion of 50 years of his legendary classic, Sholay (1975). The next day, October 1, he’ll also have a fireside chat about the film.

Last year, the Big Cine Expo took place in Chennai while this year it’ll be held in Mumbai. In 2023, Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news that Boney Kapoor would screen exclusive, never-before-seen footage of his acclaimed film Maidaan (2024), starring Ajay Devgn. A year before that, the 5th Big Cine Expo was also held in Chennai where the attendees got a chance to see exclusive footage of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra (2022).

The Big Cine Expo was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions. The expo in 2019 was also held in Mumbai where Farah Khan was felicitated.

