Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will perform on the stage for the former's first-ever UK tour.

The vivacious Vaani Kapoor will be seen performing with superstar, Hrithik Roshan for her first-ever UK tour ‘Stars On Fire’ in London & Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and Saturday 2nd September at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Hrithik and Vaani both raised the temperature with their scintillating chemistry and captivating moves in the chartbuster song ‘Ghungroo’ from War.

War duo Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to share stage for UK tour Stars On Fire

Expressing her excitement, Vaani shares, "It's a special moment and feeling to share the stage with Hrithik Roshan. He is immensely talented and I am elated at this opportunity to set the stage on fire alongside him. Hrithik is not only an exceptional performer but also an inspiration. I can't wait to create unforgettable moments and give our fans an electrifying experience they will cherish forever."

She further adds "I’ve been blessed to have super-hit songs as part of my filmography be it ‘Gulabi,’ ‘Nashe Si Chad Gayi,’ or ‘Ghungroo.’ Indian song and dance is celebrated worldwide and has a massive fandom."

In addition to the much-anticipated tour, Vaani Kapoor is all set to captivate audiences as the leading lady in the upcoming film Sarvagunn Sampanna by Maddock Films. Furthermore, she will be headlining YRF Entertainment's streaming series, Mandala Murders, a gritty crime thriller created and directed by the acclaimed Gopi Puthran, known for his work on Mardaani 2.

Also Read: Rocket Boys fame Ishwak Singh to share screen with Vaani Kapoor for social comedy film Sarvagunn Sampanna

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.