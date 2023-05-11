Starring in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise seems to have worked wonders for Rashmika Mandanna. The Telugu pan-India film has already ensured that she has become a sensation among Bollywood makers as well. After starring in a few Hindi films and signing a few more, she has now bagged an action comedy opposite Shahid Kapooor, as per a report in Peeping Moon. The report also stated that the film will be directed by the comedy veteran Anees Bazmee and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Rashmika Mandanna signs Anees Bazmee’s next opposite Shahid Kapoor: Report

Sharing more info on the said project, a source told the publication, “Rashmika was the ideal choice from the beginning. Both Ekta Kapoor and Dil Raju have worked with her in Goodbye and Varisu respectively and they believe she naturally fits the quirky character of the heroine in this film. Moreover, Shahid and Rashmika make for a fresh and captivating on-screen pair, generating more excitement amongst audiences.”

Interestingly, the report also revealed that Shahid will be seen in a double role. This will also be his first comedy entertainer after a decade since Prabhu Dheva’s R… Rajkukar released in 2013. The yet untitled Bazmee movie is said to be a film with a quirky storyline and loads of action with an ensemble supporting cast.

As far as Hindi movies are concerned, Rashmika has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s keenly awaited Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. There are also reports about the actress signing Dinesh Vijan’s historical Chhava, where she is said to be cast opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Shahid, on the other hand, has quite a few projects lined up, including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy. The film is slated to release on Jio Cinema on June 9.

