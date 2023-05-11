India’s two leading production houses – Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment announce a strategic content partnership to deliver fresh and compelling content to the screens. Setting a new standard in the entertainment industry, through this alliance, both production houses will bring their respective strengths and expertise to the table, to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. The alliance builds on the success of their previous collaboration on the critically acclaimed film, The Lunchbox, which was produced by Sikhya's founder Guneet Monga Kapoor and presented by Dharma Productions. The movie received both domestic and international acclaim, providing a strong foundation for this new partnership.

Dharma Productions is a legacy brand in the film industry, with a rich history of producing mainstream hits and Sikhya Entertainment is a leader in independent cinema and a recent winner of an Academy Award-winning film.

Dharma Productions' mainstream expertise and talent discovery will combine with Sikhya Entertainment's experience in independent cinema to produce diverse and captivating content for both theatrical and digital releases. Together, they aim to set new benchmarks for creativity and innovation in the industry.

Karan Johar, founder of Dharma Productions said, “We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment.” He further added, “As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of two brands that have always supported diverse and unconventional talent, and I can't wait to see what we will create together.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Founder of Sikhya Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, India's leading production house, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema.” She added, “This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience. We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere. We can't wait to get started and see where this exciting partnership takes us.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared, “We are delighted to partner with Sikhya Entertainment, a production house that has constantly pushed the envelope. At Dharma Productions, we have always strived to create content that resonates with our audiences and tells compelling stories that stay with them. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with one of the most innovative production houses in the industry and bring together our respective talents and expertise to create something truly special. We are excited to embark on this journey with Sikhya and can't wait to see what we can achieve together.”

With two distinct and renowned brands coming together to create innovative content, this partnership is a testament to the changing landscape of the industry.

