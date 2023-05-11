Alia Bhatt will appear in the role of the brand face of Gucci at its upcoming fashion show in Seoul this month.

Alia Bhatt recently garnered a lot of attention for his elegant appearance at the prestigious MET Gala, the high-profile fundraising event in New York, USA. With her global image reaching places, especially after she announced her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot as well as a brief but powerful appearance as the love interest of Ram Charan in the globally acclaimed RRR, the actress has now added another feather to her cap in the world of international achievements by becoming the brand face of Gucci.

Alia Bhatt becomes the first Indian global ambassador for premium international brand Gucci

Alia Bhatt will be joining the likes of Kpop New Jeans’ fame Hanni, Dakota Johnson, and Harry Styles with her becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci. Besides her, only a handful of Bollywood actresses have been a part of major international brand faces which includes actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone. Alia will be making her first appearance as the ambassador for the brand at the upcoming fashion show on May 16 that will be held in Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul (South Korea). The moment will also mark the 25 years celebration of the brand. An official statement is yet to be announced on the matter.

On the films front, Alia Bhatt has a great 2023 to look forward to. While the actress is expected to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone featuring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Ready, among others. The film is slated to be released on August 11. As for Bollywood, the actress will next be seen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. It will hit the big screens on July 28. This film will also mark her first appearance on the big screen post her motherhood.

