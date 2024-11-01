The much-awaited film Singham Again was finally released today and it opened with a bang due to the Rohit Shetty factor, Ramayana angle and most importantly, the sprawling star cast. It features as many as 8 actors, namely Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff. One of the highlights of the film is Ranveer Singh. He superbly plays to the gallery as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba on Shivgadh.

Ranveer Singh in Singham Again refers to his nude photoshoot, Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy; pays homage to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Interestingly, some of his dialogues are highlights and refer to real-life events and instances. In a serious scene, he suddenly refers to his nude photoshoot for People magazine which led to a lot of brouhaha and controversy. Sometime later, he tells another character that it’s the veterans who are ruling the roost and creating ‘gadar’. Here, he hinted at Sunny Deol who gave a Rs. 500 crore grosser with Gadar 2 (2023). Through this dialogue, he also paid homage to the other veteran actor, Shah Rukh Khan, who also gave 2 back-to-back all-time blockbusters in the form of Pathaanand Jawan.

Lastly, he also refers to becoming a father and the pregnancy of his wife Deepika Padukone. Both became parents to a baby girl on September 8 this year. Deepika, in fact, was expecting when she shot for Singham Again. At the trailer launch of this film, Ranveer Singh, in his trademark system, excitedly came on stage and exclaimed, “Mulgi zaali re” (It’s a girl).

While Ajay Devgn plays Bajirao Singham and Ranveer plays Simmba, Akshay Kumar reprises the role of Veer Sooryavanshi from Sooryavanshi(2021). Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Singham's love interest in Singham Returns (2014), also plays the same character in the third part. Deepika Padukone as Shakti, Tiger Shroff as Satya and Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist Danger Lanka are the new entrants.

