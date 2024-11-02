comscore
Last Updated 02.11.2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce the name of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, see her first photo on Diwali 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce the name of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, see her first photo on Diwali 2024

They joyfully welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joyfully welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. This Diwali, they delighted fans by revealing her beautiful name: Dua Padukone Singh.

This year’s Diwali is particularly special for the couple, as they celebrate the festival for the first time with their newborn. Adding to the excitement, the release of Singham Again, in which both stars headline a multi-starrer cast, coincides with the festivities. Fans have eagerly anticipated this announcement, and the couple’s surprise has brought immense joy. "???? Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह The name 'Dua' means a prayer, symbolizing that she is truly the answer to their prayers. Deepika and Ranveer expressed their gratitude, saying, "Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude."

Alia Bhatt showered the post with heart emojis, while Orry, Ananya Panday, and Dia Mirza also sent their love. The couple, who previously starred together in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83, welcomed their baby girl just a day after Deepika was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. They announced the joyous news through a joint Instagram post, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024."

Deepika and Ranveer made a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, released on Friday and headlined by Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh in Singham Again refers to his nude photoshoot, Deepika Padukone's pregnancy; pays homage to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

