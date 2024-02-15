comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.02.2024 | 6:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranveer Singh personally reached out to Johnny Sins for Sexual Tablets Advertisement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh personally reached out to Johnny Sins for Sexual Tablets Advertisement

en Bollywood News Ranveer Singh personally reached out to Johnny Sins for Sexual Tablets Advertisement
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Trust Ranveer Singh to do the unthinkable. Just when the audience is grasping the conversation around his recently released Advertisement around sex enhancement tablets, Bollywood Hungama has discovered a truth that will become the talk of the town. According to our sources close to the ad agency, it was Ranveer Singh, who initiated the conversation with Johnny Sins for the advertisement.

Ranveer Singh personally reached out to Johnny Sins for Sexual Tablets Advertisement

Ranveer Singh personally reached out to Johnny Sins for Sexual Tablets Advertisement

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ranveer Singh was charged up and in high spirits when offered the part to endorse tablets for better sexual health. His excitement peaked on hearing the idea of getting the king of internet, Johnny Sins on board. When the Advertisement agencies were wondering how to get in touch with Sins, Ranveer Singh did the unthinkable. He got his team to message Johnny on his Instagram for contact and in matter of less than a week got his contract signed."

How did it happen? The source elaborated, "Ranveer and Johnny bonded on call first over a couple of common topics and discussed each others work. Ranveer then pitched the social cause of sexual health in India. Johnny instantly agreed and came on board the Advertisement."

Johnny then flew down to India and shot for the Advertisement for two days in India. The promo has gone viral and is the most spoken about topic on digital world serving the purpose of raising awareness.

Also Read: After Johnny Sins, Ranveer Singh collaborates with Seema Anand for Bold Care’s sexual health Q&A, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta,…

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri:…

REVEALED! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh…

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Mohit Suri's…

Pushpa and Animal actress Rashmika Mandana…

Is Taapsee Pannu planning to get into the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification