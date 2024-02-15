Trust Ranveer Singh to do the unthinkable. Just when the audience is grasping the conversation around his recently released Advertisement around sex enhancement tablets, Bollywood Hungama has discovered a truth that will become the talk of the town. According to our sources close to the ad agency, it was Ranveer Singh, who initiated the conversation with Johnny Sins for the advertisement.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ranveer Singh was charged up and in high spirits when offered the part to endorse tablets for better sexual health. His excitement peaked on hearing the idea of getting the king of internet, Johnny Sins on board. When the Advertisement agencies were wondering how to get in touch with Sins, Ranveer Singh did the unthinkable. He got his team to message Johnny on his Instagram for contact and in matter of less than a week got his contract signed."

How did it happen? The source elaborated, "Ranveer and Johnny bonded on call first over a couple of common topics and discussed each others work. Ranveer then pitched the social cause of sexual health in India. Johnny instantly agreed and came on board the Advertisement."

Johnny then flew down to India and shot for the Advertisement for two days in India. The promo has gone viral and is the most spoken about topic on digital world serving the purpose of raising awareness.

