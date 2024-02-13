In a recent insightful session, Bold Care's co-founder, Ranveer Singh, engaged in a candid conversation with Dr. Seema Anand, a distinguished figure in the realm of sexual health and wellness in India. Dr. Anand, celebrated for her expertise and acclaimed book, 'The Arts of Seduction,' brought her wealth of knowledge to the table as they delved into some of the most commonly asked questions regarding men's sexual health.

After Johnny Sins, Ranveer Singh collaborates with Seema Anand for Bold Care’s sexual health Q&A, watch

During the session, Ranveer Singh offered a brief introduction to Bold Care's range of products, setting the stage for an informative dialogue on a topic often shrouded in misconceptions and societal taboos.

Dr. Seema Anand's expertise provided valuable insights, debunking myths and addressing concerns surrounding men's sexual health. With a focus on education and empowerment, the discussion aimed to break through barriers and foster a more open and informed approach to sexual wellness.

The video was released just a day after Ranveer Singh left his fans surprised by raising awareness about men’s sexual health in his recent commercial which talks about erectile dysfunction and also featured popular porn star Johnny Sins. The ad was based on the over-the-top and over-dramatic scenes which is often portrayed in television serials and shows. In the past, many memes have found its way on social media which have made fun of such unbelievable sequences.

Also Read: Rashami Desai lashes out at the recent ad by Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins for Bold Care; says, “I’m hurt”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.