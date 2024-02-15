Nidhhi Agerwal, a renowned face in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema is all set to make her OTT debut. The actress, who made her film debut with the Bollywood film Munna Michael, co-starring Tiger Shroff, will be collaborating with producer Prerna Arora, who has been a part of producing films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, among others. Furthermore it is being said that they would also be unveiling the title and first look of this venture on February 24.

Excited about making her OTT debut, Nidhhi Agerwal shared, "I was eagerly waiting for a script that sparked my interest and Prerna's film just hit all the right notes. Really thrilled to explore the OTT space with this one." Explaining further details about this move, Prerna said, "I've always focused on creating pan-India theatrical films since the beginning of my career, as that's how I perceive cinema, business, and the industry as a whole. However, in recent years, watching web series has sparked my curiosity and excitement about this new form of storytelling. I've always been deeply passionate about films, so exploring OTT platforms was a natural progression for me. Unlike traditional theatres that often feature big, mainstream films, OTT platforms offer a diverse array of content, showcasing different stories and subjects from around the world.”

Speaking on why she ventured into OTT, Prerna added, “This diversity intrigued me, and I felt compelled to explore this new avenue of storytelling. That's why I decided to venture into producing an OTT film alongside my theatrical projects. I couldn't be more thrilled about this dual journey. It's both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase unique narratives and rediscover myself as a producer.” Talking about the content available on OTT platforms, she concluded, “The freedom and the challenge of breaking new ground in storytelling are exhilarating. Now, after gaining valuable insights, I'm committed to collaborating with the biggest OTT platforms to deliver films and experiences that they can be truly proud of. Unlike others who merely exploit these platforms, my goal is to create content that not only makes everyone proud but also thrives in the business aspect. I'm eagerly anticipating this change and looking forward to producing compelling content for both theatrical releases and OTT platforms."

The OTT film is produced by Prerna V Arora’s SKG Entertainment along with UJS Studios and the makers are yet unveil further details on the cast and the release date.

