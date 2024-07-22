The film will be extensively shot in India and overseas locations, hinting at a global storyline or action sequences set in unique international settings.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is gearing up for his next high-octane project – a gripping espionage thriller titled Dhurandhar. While his previous mythological venture, The Immortal Ashwatthama, is currently on hold, Dhar isn't wasting any time. Dhurandhar boasts a star-studded cast, bringing together Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal for the very first time.

Ranveer Singh to kick off Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar on July 25; screenplay inspired by true events from R&AW: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the action-packed thriller is set in the world of Indian intelligence agencies. The shooting will commence on July 25, 2024! The first leg of filming will take place in Thailand, a key location for intelligence network interactions. The source further revealed, “It's a film set during the golden era of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. The team unites for the international leg, followed by schedules in India and UAE.” The screenplay is reportedly inspired by true events from the chronicles of R&AW.

While an official title hasn't been announced yet, the stakeholders recently gathered for a photoshoot. “Ranveer is thrilled to be venturing into the world of espionage with Aditya Dhar. Sanjay Dutt portrays the antagonist, while Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal will be seen representing the Indian intelligence apparatus,” the source further elaborated.

To ensure character authenticity, all the actors have undergone meticulous look tests to match the appearance and demeanour of real-life agents. The source enthusiastically stated, “After the phenomenal success of Uri, this is the perfect follow-up for director Aditya Dhar. He's deeply fascinated by the world of spies and firmly believes this film will resonate with audiences globally. Ranveer is equally pumped to reunite with Dhar on set. With a filming period of six months, the movie is slated for a theatrical release in the second half of 2025.”

Aditya Dhar, alongside his brother Lokesh Dhar, will be producing Dhurandhar under their banner, B62 Studios. However, they're also collaborating with a major studio for the project.

Reports suggest a massive budget and an unprecedented shooting scale for Dhurandhar. The film will be extensively shot in India and overseas locations, hinting at a global storyline or action sequences set in unique international settings.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.