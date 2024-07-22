Mehndi sets his sights on July 25 as the release date for this much-anticipated song.

Singer Daler Mehndi is gearing up for the release of his latest track, ‘Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan.’ Fresh off his electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Mehndi sets his sights on July 25 as the release date for this much-anticipated song.

Daler Mehndi collaborates with Qawwali singers Ustad Sher Ali and Ustad Mehr Ali for upcoming single ‘Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan’

‘Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan’ promises a unique blend of traditional Punjabi sounds and contemporary flair. According to a report in Mid-day, the song incorporates the captivating rhythms of the Balochi dhol, a welcome departure from the typical Punjabi dhol. Mehndi, who also composed the number, emphasizes the song's positive message. “The aspect that I like about this number is that it doesn't make any references to alcohol or abusive language. The lyrics have been tactfully penned,” he tells the publication.

“It has a pure Punjabi vibe,” he explains. “I wanted it to be reminiscent of old, [traditional] numbers, and to ensure that it did not appear like a copy of any past work. It has all the flavours that have been associated with my music.”

The song is the culmination of eight years of creative exploration, with Mehndi collaborating with the acclaimed Qawwali veterans, Ustad Sher Ali and Ustad Mehr Ali, for a period of eight months. “At the age of 75, their vocal quality is laudable,” Mehndi says. “I needed to join hands with artistes who could [render] a song like they did.”

“When I made music 30 years ago, I created those melodies,” he reflects. “It wasn't ‘Punjabi music’. It was Daler Mehndi’s music. I am glad that my songs continue to be cherished over the years, and also be consumed by the next generation.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.