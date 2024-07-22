He will be performing on 7th December 2024 in Chandigarh; 13th December in Bengaluru followed by 15th December in New Delhi and 21st December in Mumbai.

Karan Aujla has rapidly ascended to popular culture stardom with his recent Vicky Kaushal collaboration on 'Tauba Tauba' in Bad Newz, and he's following it up with a massive multi-city Indian headlining tour! Hot on the heels of making history at the Juno Fan Choice Award, the critically acclaimed Punjabi music star will be bringing his highly anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour to Indian shores later this year.

‘Tauba Tauba’ hitmaker Karan Aujla announces India dates of his world tour; to perform in 4 cities in December 2024

The India leg of the world tour will mark the India-born Canada-based artist’s maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture-shifting mission to take this modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, It Was All A Dream World Tour is already selling out record-breaking tickets across global territories such as Canada (August 2024), United Kingdom (September 2024) and New Zealand (October 2024).

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will kick off in the first week of December 2024 and travel across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai. Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities. He will be performing on 7th December 2024 in Chandigarh; 13th December 2024 in Bengaluru followed by 15th December 2024 in New Delhi and 21st December 2024 in Mumbai.

The It Was All A Dream World Tour follows the release of his billboard-charting records Making Memories, and Street Dreams. Aujla’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, ’Tauba Tauba’ and ‘Softly’ amongst others from his extensive catalogue, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.

Hailed as the global poster boy of contemporary Punjabi music, an excited Karan Aujla states, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the It Was All A Dream tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"

Adding on further, Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation comments, “We're incredibly excited to be bringing Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' tour to India. The Punjabi-wave groundbreaker is a global phenomenon and his energy is electric, and we can't wait to see him light up arenas across India. It’s been a banner year for Punjabi artists and these arena-level shows represent the continued rise of the Punjabi Wave. We anticipate It Was All A Dream India Tour’ to be the biggest Punjabi multi-city arena tour hosted in recent times. Get ready for an unforgettable live experience that will be a culmination of standout production, magnetic stage presence and timeless hits. This is an arena tour you won't want to miss!”

From collaborating with Nas, Pusha T, YG and Preston Pablo to his partnership with Stake; Aujla is already being hailed as a global phenomenon and he is only just getting started with dreaming even bigger!

