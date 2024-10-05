The production team aims to wrap up filming by January 2025, paving the way for a release scheduled for the latter half of the year.

Director Aditya Dhar’s next tentatively titled Dhurandhar, which began filming in July of this year, boasts a stellar ensemble featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. Now, buzz surrounds the addition of another exciting name: Sara Arjun.

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar gets Ponniyin Selvan actress Sara Arjun as female lead? Here’s what we know

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Sara Arjun has been cast as the romantic lead opposite Singh. While details regarding the character remain under wraps, it signifies a significant step forward in her career. Having transitioned from child roles to adult characters, this film presents her with the opportunity to establish herself as a leading heroine in the industry.

Throughout her childhood, she graced the silver screen in prominent films across Hindi and Telugu cinema. Audiences may recognize her from Vikram's Deiva Thirumagal, Salman Khan's Jai Ho, or Taapsee Pannu's Saand Ki Aankh. Most recently, she portrayed the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character in Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan.

While Sara's casting is undoubtedly a positive development, it has also sparked some discussion. The noticeable age difference between her and Singh – she is 20, while he will be turning 40 next year – has raised concerns for some. However, the specific details of the film and the nature of their on-screen dynamic remain under wraps.

As reported earlier, the film's core revolves around a high-stakes mission. Singh portrays an intelligence officer undertaking a crucial operation in Pakistan. Actors Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal also play members of Indian intelligence agencies. In contrast, Sanjay Dutt is rumoured to be taking on the role of the antagonist.

The report revealed that the filming commenced in Thailand in July and is slated to continue in Mumbai and the United Arab Emirates. The production team aims to wrap up filming by January 2025, paving the way for a release scheduled for the latter half of the year. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their B62 Studios banner, in partnership with Jio Studios

