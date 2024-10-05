comscore
Sharad Kelkar and Sanket Mhatre to return with The Legend Of Hanuman season 5 on October 25

This season is set to take the viewers on an exhilarating journey as it introduces the powerful Paanchmukhi avatar of Hanuman, showcasing his unparalleled strength and wisdom.

Disney+ Hotstar announced The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5 on Friday, where Hanuman embarks on a different avatar, set to intrigue the audiences with stunning visuals, compelling graphics and a storyline deep-rooted in themes of loyalty and bravery.

Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, featuring the voices of Sanket Mhatre, Sharad Kelkar and Daman Bagga, Disney+ Hotstar’s The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 is set to keep you at the edge of your seats from 25th October, 2024 onwards.

ALSO READ: “Sharad Kelkar was given a mere Rs. 101 for his role in Srikanth,” reveals director Tushar Hiranandani

