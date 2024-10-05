This season is set to take the viewers on an exhilarating journey as it introduces the powerful Paanchmukhi avatar of Hanuman, showcasing his unparalleled strength and wisdom.

Sharad Kelkar and Sanket Mhatre to return with The Legend Of Hanuman season 5 on October 25

Disney+ Hotstar announced The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5 on Friday, where Hanuman embarks on a different avatar, set to intrigue the audiences with stunning visuals, compelling graphics and a storyline deep-rooted in themes of loyalty and bravery.

This season is set to take the viewers on an exhilarating journey as it introduces the powerful Paanchmukhi avatar of Hanuman, showcasing his unparalleled strength and wisdom.

Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, featuring the voices of Sanket Mhatre, Sharad Kelkar and Daman Bagga, Disney+ Hotstar’s The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 is set to keep you at the edge of your seats from 25th October, 2024 onwards.

