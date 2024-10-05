The much awaited Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards 2024 took place on October 4 at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The star-studded event saw the attendance of some of the biggest names from OTT and entertainment world.

Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards 2024: Panchayat and Heeramandi win big at the star-studded event

Among the winners in the Original Series Section, the Best Original Series Of The Year was bagged by Panchayat Season 3. The Best Director Award in this section as given to Shiv Rawail for The Railway Men. Meanwhile, the Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female in this section were won by Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup and Sonakshi Sinha for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

As far as Original Films Section is concerned, Best Film was bagged by Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila while Best Story and Screenplay was given to Vijay Maurya and Payal Arora for Mast Mein Rehne Ka. The latter also won Neena Gupta the Best Actor Female award. Best Actor Male, on the other hand, was given to Babil Khan for Friday Night Plan.

Complete list of winners:

Original Films Section

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Story and Screenplay: Vijay Maurya and Payal Arora for Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Best Director: Sujoy Ghosh for Jaane Jaan

Best Actor [Male]: Babil Khan for Friday Night Plan

Best Actor [Female]: Neena Gupta for Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Best Breakthrough Performer [Web Original Films]: Siddhant Chaturvedi for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan

Original Series Section

Best Original Series of the Year: Panchayat Season 3

Best Director: Shiv Rawail for The Railway Men

Best Actor [Female]: Sonakshi Sinha for Heeramandi

Best Actor [Male]: Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup

People’s Choice Section

Best Original Series of The Year: Heeramandi

Best Franchise Series of The Year: Gullak Season 4

Best Actor [Female]: Tillottama Shome for Kota Factory Season 3 and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor [Male]: Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Series 3 and Kota Factory Series 3

Best Actor [Female]: Web Original Films: Bhumi Pednekar for Bhakshak

Popular Choice Section

Best Actor [Male] Web Original Films: Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Best Actor [Female]: Original Series: Aditi Rao Hydari for Heeramandi

Best Actor [Female] Web Original Films: Ananya Panday for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan

Additional

Iconic Artist of The Year: Tejasswi Prakash

Charismatic Performance of The Year: Jennifer Winget for Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani

Trendsetting Star of The Year: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Outstanding Performer of The Year: Radhika Madan for Sarfira and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Most Glam Entrepreneur of Indian Showbiz: Sunny Leone

Most-Loved Couple of The Year: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Power-Packed Performer of the Year: Abhishek Banerjee for Apurva and Stree 2

Most Dynamic Artist of Indian Showbiz: Maniesh Paul

Inspirational Showbiz Icon of The Year [Female]: Raveena Tandon

Bright New Star of The Year: Sharvari for Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa

Enigmatic Performer of The Year: Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3

Extraordinary Performance of the Year: Richa Chadha for Heeramandi

Mould-Breaking Actor of The Year: Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Haddi

Special Mention for Acting Excellence [Male]: Kay Kay Menon for The Railway Men, Shekhar Home and Bambai Meri Jaan

Special Mention for Acting Excellence [Female]: Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup and Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Breakout Artist of The Year: Aparshakti Khurana for Stree 2 and Berlin

Most Versatile Artist of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2

Actor of The Year: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Best Youth Action Icon: Tiger Shroff

Humanitarian of The Year: Sonu Sood

Trailblazing Star of the Year: Manushi Chillar

Screen-Stealer of the Year: Isha Talwar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.