The powerhouse of talent, Rani Mukerji, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The posters have intrigued viewers, especially the tagline in the latest poster that reads ‘What would you do if your children were taken from you in another country?’. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow, that is, February 23, and Bollywood Hungama has come across some interesting information about the film.

Rani Mukerji turns singer for the first time ever with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a special film for Rani Mukerji as this is the first time she has turned singer. A soulful composition in the film has been sung by her and it will be one of the film’s highlights. The song has a mix of Hindi and Bengali lyrics.”

This is the first time that Rani Mukerji will be credited as a playback singer in a film. The source further said, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is very close to Rani Mukerji’s heart as it tells an incredible and inspiring story. Hence, when the opportunity came in front of her to lend her voice to a song, she decided to go for it as she wants to give more than 100% to this film.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway releases in cinemas on March 17, 2023. Directed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) fame, it is inspired by the real-life story of a mother, whose children were forced into child services in Norway, a country that is extremely strict with its child protection system. It is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

Interestingly, though Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is mainly set in Norway, it was shot in the European country of Estonia. As per reports, due to Covid-related challenges, the team of the film didn’t get visas to shoot in Norway. Hence, the film was then shot in Estonia in a bio-bubble arrangement, in the second half of 2021.

