comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2023 | 4:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to release on 23rd February, see first poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to release on 23rd February, see first poster

en Bollywood News Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to release on 23rd February, see first poster

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to hit the theatres on 17th March 2023.

By Monica Yadav -

Rani Mukerji is synonymous with versatility in Bollywood and has given some iconically unforgettable performances! After winning hearts in films like Mardaani, No One killed Jessica, Black and Hichki, the actress is back with yet another thought-provoking performance in Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios’ Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to release on 23rd February, see first poster

Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to release on 23rd February, see first poster

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film is a gripping, true tale of a woman who moves mountains to protect her children against an entire country! Today, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, the makers have released the first official poster announcing the date of the trailer, 23rd February 2023.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to hit the theatres on 17th March 2023.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway gets a new release date, AGAIN; makers drop a fresh still to announce

More Pages: Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dheeraj Dhoopar in talks with Ekta Kapoor…

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies…

Shahid Kapoor – Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Pathaan: YRF reduces ticket prices to Rs.…

Sequel to Yami Gautam’s A Thursday in the…

Raj Kapoor's Chembur bungalow acquired by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification