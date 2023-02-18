Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to hit the theatres on 17th March 2023.

Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to release on 23rd February, see first poster

Rani Mukerji is synonymous with versatility in Bollywood and has given some iconically unforgettable performances! After winning hearts in films like Mardaani, No One killed Jessica, Black and Hichki, the actress is back with yet another thought-provoking performance in Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios’ Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film is a gripping, true tale of a woman who moves mountains to protect her children against an entire country! Today, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, the makers have released the first official poster announcing the date of the trailer, 23rd February 2023.

In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway trailer coming on 23rd February 2023.@EmmayEntertain #RaniMukerji @ChibberAshima @monishaadvani pic.twitter.com/m3R7cxmttn — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) February 18, 2023

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to hit the theatres on 17th March 2023.

