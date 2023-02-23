Delving into the worlds of fairies and demons, Bekaboo revolves around the epic saga of a Pari and a Rakshas, who are unaware of their magical legacies.

Depicting the ultimate war between good and evil, Colors’ upcoming fantasy revenge drama, Bekaboo captures the journey of a Pari (Fairy) and Rakshas (Demon), who are destined to be warring with the history of their families. Delving into the two separate worlds of fairies and demons, the show will star Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa in lead roles with actors Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in cameos. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show revolves around the epic saga of a Pari and a Rakshas, who are unaware of their magical legacies. What happens after they discover their true identities and the powers of their lineages?

On being roped in a lead role in the show, Shalin Bhanot said, “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they’ve showered on me during my stint in Bigg Boss 16. I’m grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in Bekaboo just before my exit from the house. I feel that I won the show before the winner was announced. Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me and I’m thrilled to be part of Colors’ family in a role that allows me to channel what I do best, which is acting. I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage. This show is about to reinvent the fantasy genre and elevate it to a whole new level on television.”

Thrilled about playing the role of Pari, Eisha Singh continued, "I'm thrilled about playing the part of a Pari. It’s a dream role that marks my homecoming to the channel that has pioneered the fantasy genre on television. Bekaboo is about what it takes to save the multiverse and it allows glimpses into many fascinating worlds that have their set of rules. I'm sure that the milieu will excite the audience and the team here is ensuring that they leave no stone unturned in showcasing a fantasy revenge drama that's worthy of the viewers’ attention.”

Although she hasn’t revealed much about the show, Monalisa gave a brief about it to her fans adding, "My earlier collaborations with Colors have made a place in the viewers’ hearts. I’m delighted to be joining hands with the Colors’ family yet again for a first-of-its-kind fantasy revenge drama, Bekaboo. This show brought the opportunity to not only explore a new genre but also play an antagonist, who is greedy for power over the multiverse. I will be seen in an entirely different look, and I can't wait to know what the audience thinks about it.”

Colors’ new fantasy revenge drama Bekaboo is about two mystical beings from two different universes, who share an ancestral love-hate relationship while the balance of the multiverse rests on their shoulders.

