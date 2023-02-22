The iconic and legendary boy band that has won the hearts of billions across three decades finally comes back to India after 13 years, answering the prayers of its massive fan base in the country. Celebrating 30 glorious years of a band that has continued to stay relevant in the music industry with a growing fanbase and an evergreen legacy that never goes out of style, the DNA World Tour forays into the country after five years of travelling across the world to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences. Registrations for the much-awaited ensemble coming to Mumbai and Delhi, on May 4 and May 5 respectively, are now live exclusively on BookMyShow.

Veteran band Backstreet Boys to return to India after 13 years in May; Mumbai and Delhi dates announced

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don't Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.

The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour – watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

