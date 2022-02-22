comscore

Randeep Hooda to headline Netflix revenge crime thriller series CAT

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Randeep Hooda will be seen bringing his broad and versatile acting prowess to a series for the first time with an upcoming revenge drama CAT. This series marks Randeep’s return to Netflix after his role in the film, Extraction. Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, the actor will play the lead in this revenge drama series.

CAT is directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh. About an innocent man, CAT is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. He is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers.

Speaking about his second venture with Netflix and the show CAT, Randeep Hooda said, “Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during Extraction and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. CAT again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series.”

After giving us films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan as a writer, Balwinder Singh Janjua shifts gears with his latest directorial venture. Following the completion of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, a social comedy film with Randeep, the duo partnered up again to bring forth stories from the underbelly of Punjab. Having grown up during a tumultuous period and being a witness to the surge of drug trafficking in the early 2000s, Balwinder has always wanted to showcase this timeframe, and with CAT he does just that.

Talking about associating with Netflix and Randeep Hooda for CAT, Balwinder Singh Janjua said, “With the pace at which our industry is releasing content, it’s very easy to be lost in the herd, but with the industry giant like Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

