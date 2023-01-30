Randeep Hooda puts his recovery time to use in getting creative; see photo

Randeep Hooda recently made headlines owing to an injury while riding a horse. He reportedly fainted and suffered serious injuries. However, upon recovery, he decided to get his thinking cap on and went into writing mode - creating stories and poems.

The actor has penned many short stories inspired by real life just in the span of his injury recovery. Talking about the same, Randeep said, "I can vouch now that the left side of your brain (knee) makes you more creative. Since I was playing a writer on screen it seemed like a natural thing to do while recovering.”

“It becomes difficult to be at absolute rest, and hence, I found a way to utilize my time in writing instead and I can definitely tell you that one of the scariest things in life is to sit with a pen with blank page in front of you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Randeep was last seen in the Netflix series CAT, which made it to most watched lists. The series, created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, marked the actor's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit film Extraction.

