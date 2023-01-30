As the last race for captaincy has kept everyone on their toes in Colors Bigg Boss 16, the competition and drama is getting intense by the day. Bigg Boss master has offered a chance to let the housemates control each other’s fates with a task that involves a television-cassette-remote setup. The other dramatic incident that takes place is the huge fight that erupts between Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia when the two of them argued over using up each other’s ration.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam fight over food

Talking about the captaincy task, in the garden area, there’s a makeshift television that features contestants and the master of the house will decide who gets the chance to eliminate whom from the captaincy race by bombing the contestant with a remote control. The twist is that after having observed the housemates for 17 weeks, Bigg Boss master knows the equations that they share, and will be harnessing this knowledge for pitting contestants against each other. However, just like any other task, this one too will be unlocking an entirely new level of drama with allegations, counter-allegations, provocation and justification. At one point in the task, when Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are left to be bombed on television, the mandali members refuse to expel their friends from the competition. The non-mandali members Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam refuse to bomb the contestants assigned to them. Will this result in the task getting cancelled? Who will be the last captain of the season? Find out in tonight’s episode.

As for the fight between Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, it all starts with her eating roti made from Nimrit’s ration. When Nimrit probes her about it, Archana insults her by saying that she probably doesn’t get enough food at home and that’s why she’s on the show. This stirs a rage in Nimrit, who screams her lungs out. The spat heats up to the point where expletives are exchanged between the girls. While Nimrit asserts that Archana has a dirty mouth, the latter claims that Nimrit’s true face has come to the fore. The mandali then decides that they will eat less, but never take food items from Archana.

This episode trains a lens into Nimrit’s thoughts about how her rivalry with Priyanka began. She reveals that other than ex-contestant Ankit Gupta, only Priyanka knew Nimrit before the show. Nimrit claims that despite their equation before the show, Priyanka provoked Manya Singh against her at the outset of the season and challenged her captaincy. She further states that Priyanka never tried to talk to her and after 17 weeks, she is trying to popularize the narrative that Nimrit has a problem with her.

