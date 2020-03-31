Bollywood Hungama

Randeep Hooda announces the release date of his Hollywood debut Extraction with Chris Hemsworth

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the Netflix original film Extraction. The film directed by Sam Hargrave stars Chris Hemsworth and the screenplay is written by Joe Russo.

On Tuesday, an excited Randeep Hooda took to his social media handle to announce the release date of the film. “20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to the most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action and emotion,” he tweeted.


Extraction revolves around Tyler Rake played by Hemsworth, a black market mercenary who sets out on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film was initially titled Dhaka and also features actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel partner to contribute Rs.1 crore to the PM-CARES fund

