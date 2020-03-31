Bollywood Hungama

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan donate to UNICEF, say ‘united we stand’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In order to resist the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of  India as well as various other bodies are raising funds. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have already come forward to help, and the latest were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan donate to UNICEF, say 'united we stand'

Kareena, through an Instagram post, mentioned where all they donated. “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur,” her post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on


In the time of distress and worry, Kareena also keeps posting glimpses of positivity. A day back, she shared with us a painting made by little Taimur. He painted a happy, sunny day at the beach, and Kareena wrote, 'sunny days will be here again, soon'.

The actor had been shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha before all shoots came to a halt.

