Ranbir Kapoor has a promising slate of upcoming projects. He has completed filming for Ramayana: Part 1, the first chapter of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the epic, and is now shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.



Additionally, there are rumors that he might lead Dhoom 4, continuing the legacy of the franchise. While Ranbir hasn’t confirmed this, fans are eager to see him in an action-packed role. Speculation also hints that this film could reunite him with Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023).

Ranbir Kapoor’s viral action clip fuels fan theories about his next film

Neither Ranbir Kapoor nor the makers have announced anything about Dhoom 4 yet, but fans believe the shoot has already started. This speculation stems from a viral video showing Ranbir performing intense action sequences. In the clip, which has taken social media by storm, Ranbir is seen fleeing while being fired at, eventually reaching a ‘safe house.’ The belief that this video is from his next film grew stronger due to the caption on a paparazzi-shared post that read, “Leaked Alert, Ranbir's new teaser is all over Twitter! Back in action or better than ever?”

In the comment section, fans speculated about the video’s connection to Dhoom 4. One user asked, “Dhoom 4 ha kia,” while another confidently wrote, “Dhoom 4.” Comparisons to Salman Khan’s Tiger series also emerged, with comments like “Looks like Ek Tha Tiger” and “It seems like Salman Khan’s Tiger series .” Another user humorously dubbed it a “Remake of Ek Tha Tiger.”

It’s unclear whether the clip is a leaked teaser or simply footage of Ranbir shooting for an advertisement. Regardless, seeing him in action has sparked excitement. Fans seem eager to manifest his casting in Dhoom 4! However, contrary to speculation well placed industry sources reveal that Ranbir was in fact shooting for a commercial.

