Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is glowing in more ways than one. The entrepreneur, who is expecting her first child, shared stunning new pictures that perfectly capture her pregnancy journey. Alongside preparing for motherhood, Masaba is also gearing up for the launch of her much-anticipated brand, Mini Masaba.

Masaba Gupta teases Mini Masaba brand launch amid pregnancy glow: “Mini Masaba will be a celebration of motherhood, creativity…..”

Masaba opened up about balancing late-night work sessions with her pregnancy cravings, which include pomegranate and dahi. Despite the challenges, her passion for creativity remains unwavering. She also revealed a unique skincare ritual involving her own belly jelly, which she credits for keeping her skin healthy and nourished during this transformative phase.

Taking to her instagram account she shared multiple pictures and wrote, "Throwing it back to when my little pea was still in my tummy… and we had lots of work to wrap up. We snacked on pomegranate & dahi, tried to make baby hearts with this bomb moisturiser & belly jelly by @lovechildbymasaba ( the first of the Mini Masaba range) , tried to make a low resolution backdrop look like exotic dunes all while trying not to faint on set. Here’s all that went down. Credits to my Ace Team."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba ???? (@masabagupta)

Masaba described Mini Masaba as more than just a brand. “Mini Masaba will be a celebration of motherhood, creativity, and the beautiful chaos that comes with it,” she shared. The project seems to be deeply personal, drawing from her experiences as a mother-to-be and her journey of embracing change with grace and innovation.

The designer, known for her bold and vibrant aesthetic, is now expanding her creative expression to include themes of motherhood and self-care. While details about the brand remain under wraps, her fans are already excited about what promises to be a thoughtful and empowering venture.

Masaba’s candid insights and ability to merge her personal and professional lives continue to inspire her followers. As she prepares for two significant arrivals—her baby and her new brand—Masaba’s journey serves as a testament to resilience, creativity, and the joy of embracing life’s many roles.

Also Read : Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra announce the arrival of their baby girl; shares glimpse of their newborn

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.