One of the most dashing and talented actors of the industry, R Madhavan, is having a great run at the box office. Earlier this year, he rocked the show in Shaitaan, co-starring Ajay Devgn, as the antagonist. His 2001 romcom Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was re-released and did very well. And now he has begun shooting for a love story with a dash of comedy opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh. As per certain reports, the film is tentatively titled Tharki.

EXCLUSIVE: Not Tharki, Madhavan-Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer is titled Aap Jaisa Koi

Bollywood Hungama has found out the actual title of this film. A source told us, “The film is not called Tharki. The title is Aap Jaisa Koi. It goes well with the plot of the film and also has a nostalgic vibe to it, as it reminds of the classic song of the same name from Qurbani (1980).”

Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni and incidentally, he has one more film lined up for release. It’s called Chand Mera Dil and incidentally, just like the R Madhavan starrer, the title of the second film also has a title taken from an old hit song. It stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya of Kill (2024) fame. Its posters were unveiled recently and got a fine response.

Incidentally, Chand Mera Dil will be released under the banner of Dharma Productions and hence, will have a theatrical release. Aap Jaisa Koi, however, is reportedly made under Dharmatic Entertainment and will premiere on Netflix. Both films are backed by Karan Johar.

As per an article in mid-day, Aap Jaisa Koi is about a virgin in his mid-40s who meets a young girl on a dating app. It also stars Namit Das and Karan Wahi. The film went on floors in Mumbai a few weeks ago and it’ll also be shot in Kolkata in December.

Apart from this romcom, R Madhavan also shot for De De Pyaar De 2, co-starring his Shaitaan co-star Ajay Devgn. As for Fatima Sana Shaikh, she’ll be seen in the multi-starrer Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.

