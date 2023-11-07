Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Animal is slated to release on December 1.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is touted to be the biggest film of 2023. As per the latest developments, this might also be a global feat for the high-octane action thriller. Yes, Animal will be Ranbir Kapoor's biggest-ever release in International markets, especially the USA.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to release in over 888 screens in USA, surpassing Jawan and Brahmastra

The film has gotten more than 888 screens in North America, this number is even bigger than other Bollywood blockbusters like Jawan and Brahmastra. Jawan was released in the USA on 850 screens, while Brahmastra only had 810 screens. With getting such a huge scale in the USA, Animal also becomes the first Hindi film ever to get such a wide release.

Well, the film has created a great buzz with its pre-teaser and teaser, and the songs left the fans rooting. Now the trailer is also eagerly awaited. To top that, Anil Kapoor's role has created curiosity, and Bobby Deol as the antagonist has left the audience curious.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December, 2023.

