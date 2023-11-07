Tauranis of TIPS banner to host a grand Diwali bash tonight, to be attended by the big names of Bollywood

Diwali is just around the corner and the people of India are eagerly and excitedly looking forward to the festival of lights. This is one occasion where families and friends come together to share good wishes and moments together.

Hence, it is a no brainer that the festival is also greatly celebrated by the people of the Bollywood film industry. Diwali parties being hosted by the big names of the industry I common.

Similarly, the iconic film and music firm TIPS Industries will be throwing a Diwali party tonight in Mumbai. It is expected to be a grand Diwali bash hosted by Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani, the head honchos of TIPS. The party is expected to be attended by some of the big names of Bollywood.

As the bash will be attended by people from the film industry, one can expect a lot of glamour. In other words, the who’s who from the Bollywood world will be seen dressed their best, on par to the festive occasion.

On the work front, TIPS’ last film was the Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh starrer Gaslight. They have two keenly awaited films in the pipeline in the form of Merry Christmas and Ishq Vishk Rebound.

