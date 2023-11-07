comscore
Sagarika Ghatge to celebrate her family lineage’s art through the launch of hand-painted textiles under her brand Akutee

The textiles will also feature the works of Sagarika Ghatge's mother.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sagarika Ghatge Khan is all set to launch hand-painted textiles under her firm Akutee. The event will take place today in Mumbai in attendance of her husband and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, along with the latter’s colleagues Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Parthiv Patel. From the film world, the event will be graced by Huma Qureshi, Manushi Chhillar, Rhea Chakraborty, Orry, Diana Penty, among others.

Through her brand Akutee, Sagarika aims to pay tribute to the women of her family tree. Sharing more about this, she said in her latest Instagram post, “Each piece of Akutee draws inspiration from the remarkable women of my family tree — weaving together royal splendour with a mindful commitment to preserving cultural heritage.”

The post also has a video featuring the painting work that went on these textiles. One can see Sagarika’s mother painting the cloth pieces. Speaking about the video, Sagarika added, “I hold this film dear as it captures my Aai passionately painting her floral designs, as well as the many processes that go into creating our beautiful garments.” She also thanked musicians Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali for composing music for the video.

On the work front, Sagarika was last seen in the web series Footfairy in 2020.

