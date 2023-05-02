comscore

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to premiere on Netflix on May 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to premiere on Netflix on May 3

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Netflix adds to its robust film slate, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Post its success at the box office, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to wow its audiences once again on Netflix from 3rd May.

Talking about his excitement for the film releasing on Netflix, Ranbir Kapoor shares, “I am very excited that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will now be available to entertain fans around the world. After the response we got in theatres, we are excited to be able to showcase our hard work to Netflix audiences across so many countries. I am eager to know the global audience reactions to our labour of love.’’

Adding onto that, Shraddha Kapoor says, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is an anytime watch with friends and family and now viewers can do exactly that- watch it at home or on the go! Being able to share our film with a global audience is extremely exhilarating.”

Luv Ranjan, Director and Producer of the film shares, “As a filmmaker, my aim has always been to entertain audiences to the fullest while keeping the characters relatable and honest. We have received immense love from the audiences so far and we are hopeful that it will continue when the movie streams on Netflix too.”

Madness ensues when a 'Player' in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who's a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes Love is a battle of wits.

