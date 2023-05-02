The big-ticket action-comedy will be kicking off in July. The makers have locked in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as the shoot locations.

Following his maiden release Farzi on a digital platform, Shahid Kapoor wrapped his next with Kriti Sanon in April 2023. The actor will now move on to comedy entertainer, in which he is collaborating with Anees Bazmee. Reportedly a pan-India project, it will be produced by Dil Raju. The big-ticket action-comedy will be kicking off in July. The makers have locked in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as the shoot locations.

Shahid Kapoor to shoot Anees Bazmee’s action-comedy in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

As per a report in Mid-Day, a source told the publication, “When he met Shahid last year, the actor loved the concept and said yes in principle. Anees dedicated the next six months to develop the comedy. Contrary to reports, it is not a remake of a south film, but an original script. Shahid is excited about the project as it not only sees him attempt a light-hearted fare after intense Jersey [2022], Farzi and the upcoming Bloody Daddy, but will also see him in a double role. True to his style, the director has designed it as a massy entertainer.”

The casting for the lead actress is underway. The actor is set to play a double role and all the pre-production work has begun.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has an array of line-up including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s next with Rosshan Andrrews, and an untitled next with Kriti Sanon.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.