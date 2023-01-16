comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to come together in theatres; trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to be attached with Pathaan

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor will be joining hands with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in a rom-com titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Luv Ranjan returns with yet another comical take on love and relationships in modern times. After showcasing it in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he will be bringing together Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that will be hitting the big screens next couple of months. The latest update on the film is that its trailer will be attached with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan that releases next week.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to come together in theatres; trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to be attached with Pathaan

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to come together in theatres; trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to be attached with Pathaan

If sources are to be believed, the trailer of the much awaited movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is going to be launched soon, possibly later this week or next. The grapevine has it that this trailer will be attached to YRF’s Pathaan since Yash Raj Films will be distributing both films.

Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films. It is presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on March 8 during the occasion of Holi. We recently got a sneak peek into the film as Luv Ranjan released a fun teaser of sorts where we got a glimpse of the girl next door character of Shraddha Kapoor and the chocolate boy look of Ranbir Kapoor.

Coming to Pathaan, the film is a spy-action entertainer that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is said to be the comeback vehicle of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after four years and is part the ambitious spy universe of YRF. With the film also said to be featuring a cameo by Salman Khan, it is slated to release on January 25, right before Republic Day on January 26.

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, Tiger 3, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shehzada: Trade experts list out the films which they feel can work BIG time at the box office in 2023

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

