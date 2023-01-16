Ever since its inception, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming directorial venture, The Vaccine War, has managed to be in the headlines. The team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Among many others, actress Pallavi Joshi, who played a significant character in The Kashmir Files, also joined the crew for shooting. However, the actress got injured on the set.

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of The Vaccine War in Hyderabad; gets treatment from a local hospital

Sources at the location said that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. In spite of the injury, she did her shot and went for treatment. She is being treated at a local hospital and is said to be doing well.

Talking about The Vaccine War, the audience has high expectations from the film, given that Vivek Agnihotri gave a sleeper hit in 2022, The Kashmir Files. The film, opened with collections of just Rs. 3.55 crores, had a lifetime of Rs. 252.90 crores.

The film went on floors in mid-December 2022. Speaking of its cast, besides Pallavi, it will also feature Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda. It is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Nana Patekar will also be seen playing a crucial role in the film.

A source close to the development had informed us, “The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar in the lead. He has a very important and well-fleshed-out character. Nana sir is putting his heart and soul into playing his character and he’s happy shooting for the film.”

In addition, the makers have cast real people as well, who put in their blood and sweat to help fellow Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic phase. The Vaccine War is slated to release on Independence Day on 15 August this year in as many as 11 languages. Readers may recall that the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is also scheduled to release on the same day.

Also Read: Makers of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War, “Few agencies, parties and media houses worked towards defaming India’s vaccine victory”

More Pages: The Vaccine War Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.