Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed, who is best known for her show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, recently said that popular Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were the worst hit when the informal ban on Pakistani artists came into existence in 2016. She called it a 'rude awakening' and that everyone in their entertainment industry was shocked.

In an interview with Brut, Sanam said, “When the ban happened suddenly, it was a bit of a rude awakening, a shock, confusion. Why mix politics with art and culture and all of that? Tragic, but also, like, we all got over it. It is what it is. You can’t fight it… Fawad Khan and Mahira really got the brunt of it. So, I’m sure that they are nervous and scared because of how they were treated. It’s definitely a confusing place to be in when one second you are like here and the next second you are kind of just completely let go of. So I can totally understand why Mahira would be nervous to take that step again because it was a tough exit for them.”

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan became household names in India following the premiere of their drama Humsafar. While the series was already popular in Pakistan, its arrival on an Indian TV channel brought them fame. Following this, Fawad debuted in the Bollywood movie Khoobsurat and went on to star in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira Khan could only debut in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan during which the informal ban was announced. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were most recently seen in The Legend Of Maula Jatt which became a blockbuster Pakistani film.

The actress also said that Pakistanis also make fun of how Muslims are shown in Indian movies. “Of course, we always make fun of how Muslims are portrayed in Indian films with the kajal and the namaz cap and the green in the background somewhere to show that this is a Muslim person or a Muslim community. And of course, I mean it gets too political but they have always been highlighted as the enemy. I don’t think I have seen any projects where the two nations are friends and collaborating together, unlike, in reality where collaborations are happening at every level,” said the actor.

Sanam Saeed will be seen in upcoming movies, Ishrat Made In China and Aan.

