Govinda Naam Mera isn't the first Vicky Kaushal film where Ranbir Kapoor would be playing a cameo

Ranbir Kapoor was seen last on the big screen earlier this year in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious sci-fi superhero saga Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. But it is now learnt that that won’t be the only film this year where the actor would be seen.

Ranbir Kapoor to play a cameo in Govinda Naam Mera in THIS song

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Ranbir will be appearing in a cameo in Dharma Productions’ upcoming flick Govinda Naam Mera. Precisely speaking, he will be making an appearance in the song ‘Bijli,’ which is a dance number featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

The song was recently released online by the makers. Obviously, they didn’t show Ranbir’s part, else it would have spoilt it for the fans.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first Vicky Kaushal film where Ranbir has played a cameo. He did that in Love Per Square Foot too back in 2018 when Vicky was relatively new. Apart from this, Ranbir has played a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK and the Madhuri Dixit-starrer Marathi movie Bucket List. This appearance looked like a payback since Madhuri had also done a cameo in Ranbir’s blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda Naam Mera will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

