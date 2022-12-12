Nora Fatehi has sued Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly defaming her in her plea in the case of money laundering against Sukesh Chandrashekar

Nora Fatehi has filed a case of defamation against her fellow film industry actress Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly making “defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons.”

Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez; files defamation case against the latter

As per a report in India Today, Nora has said in her plea, “Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

The whole matter is related to the money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar where both Nora and Jacqueline were questioned by the ED (enforcement directorate). Nora has alleged that Jacqueline, in her plea to the court, stated “she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses.”

Nora’s plea also states, “It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry. Hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature.”

