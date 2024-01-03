Fans of Ranbir Kapoor were treated to a surprise recently when photos emerged of the actor sporting a police uniform and moustache on the set of an ad shoot with celebrated director Rohit Shetty. The striking new look has not only fueled excitement for the upcoming advertisement but also ignited speculation about the possibility of Ranbir taking on a cop role in one of Shetty's action-packed cop universe films.

Ranbir Kapoor to join Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe? Actor’s new police look fuels speculation

The photos, shared by fan accounts on social media, showcase Ranbir in various scenarios, seated thoughtfully on a chair between takes, striding confidently towards the set. While the details surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty's ad collaboration remain under wraps, the glimpse offered through the leaked photos has undoubtedly piqued public interest.

Adding to the intrigue, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a picture on his Instagram featuring Ranbir alongside his Wake Up Sid co-star Konkona Sensharma, hinting at their reunion in another commercial venture. With Karan's cryptic caption, "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing and I couldn't have woken up to a better piece of news," anticipation for both projects involving Ranbir is at an all-time high.

This latest development comes on the heels of Rohit Shetty's unveiling of the much-awaited teaser for Indian Police Force, an Amazon Prime Video India original series. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Scheduled for release on January 19, the series promises high-octane action and drama within the realm of police work.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor recently enjoyed immense success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which became the highest-grossing film of his career. It was released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

