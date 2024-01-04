Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor recalls the heartbreaking moment when she learnt about Sridevi’s death: “I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room”

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made their appearance together. While this was Janhvi's third time on the show, The Archies debutante made her first appearance. As they spoke about their lives and careers, they also recalled the time when they heard about their mother Sridevi's death.

Recalling the moment when she learnt about her mother's death, Janhvi said, “When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room, howling and crying but what I do remember is she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I've never seen her cry about it since.”

Khushi Kapoor shared, “I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one.”

In the same episode, Janhvi also spoke about how Khushi is more similar to Sridevi, “She is a very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes,” she said.

Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai, where she was attending Boney Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. It was announced that the cause of her death was accidental drowning.

