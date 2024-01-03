Bollywood Hungama has been constantly reporting about the changing trends when it comes to the OTT platforms. At the beginning of the pandemic, it was a merry time as several films were bought at hefty prices by the streaming giants. From 2022 onwards, the scenario changed as direct OTT releases became rare. Filmmakers were asked to release their films in cinemas. Even a theatrical release didn’t give a guarantee of a release on digital.

EXCLUSIVE: Despite MASSIVE critical acclaim, Shabana Azmi-Divya Dutta-Swara Bhasker starrer LGBT-themed movie Sheer Qorma struggles to find buyers on OTT

Amid all this, a film that bewilderingly hasn’t yet premiered on any OTT platform is Sheer Qorma. The short film stars Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker, and it is also one of the last films of the late Surekha Sikri. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, this LGBT romantic film has made the rounds of several film festivals across the world and amassed massive acclaim.

When asked why Sheer Qorma is yet to be available to the public online, Faraz Arif Ansari exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “What we have learned is that the OTT platforms are not keen on buying short films. They are okay to have an anthology, comprising 3-4 short films. But when it comes to buying a single short movie, they have reservations. We have approached all major players. Also, we are not comfortable releasing the film directly on YouTube.”

He continued, “Hence, we are waiting for the market to change or for a new platform that realizes the importance of short films and buys them.”

There were murmurs that due to its theme, it might hurt religious sentiments, which is why the platforms are wary of touching the film. On this, Faraz Arif Ansari said, “We’ll never know the real reason. Whenever we approach a platform, the one-line answer we get is that we are not keen on buying a short film. We’ll never know what the true intent is. Offline, we keep on hearing stuff that the streaming giants may be wary of buying Sheer Qorma as it touches upon LGBT, faith, sexuality, etc. However, these are just assumptions because officially, such reasons are never communicated.”

He signed off by stating, “I have decided that no more short films for me. Now, I am making a feature.” Just like Sheer Qorma, Faraz Arif Ansari’s feature film’s title also has a food connection. Titled Bun Tikki, it stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol and is produced by Manish Malhotra.

