Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited epic, Love & War, is creating a lot of excitement, thanks to its impressive cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. During the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranbir expressed his enthusiasm about working with the renowned director once more, sharing that he was "extremely excited" to collaborate with him again, according to The Indian Express.

While speaking on stage, Ranbir shared, "I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him."

Ranbir is no stranger to collaborating with the renowned director. He previously worked as an assistant director on Bhansali's Black (2005) and made his acting debut in Saawariya (2007). Reflecting on their continued partnership, Ranbir said, “He hasn’t changed at all. He is extremely hard-working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different.”

The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the announcement posted on Instagram reading, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." The post also featured the signatures of the lead cast—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War marks the second collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, following their successful partnership in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), for which Alia won the National Award for Best Actress.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, with a sequel already in development. The actor is currently filming Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash.

