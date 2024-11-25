Aditya Roy Kapur’s debut OTT series, The Night Manager, has earned India’s sole nomination at the 2024 International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category.

Aditya Roy Kapur's debut OTT series, The Night Manager, has earned India’s sole nomination at the 2024 International Emmy Awards, being selected in the Best Drama Series category. The actor traveled to New York on Saturday to join his team for the ceremony.

In a conversation with HT City Aditya said, "The whole crew flew down. I had some time off from shoot too, so I felt it'd be a nice way to cap off the whole experience. It was a close-knit team that worked on the show, and everyone made time for this (to attend the Emmys)."

The ceremony is set to take place on November 26. When asked if he's concerned about the outcome, Kapur replied, "I am not thinking about all that. Maybe Sandeep (Modi, director) and everyone is, but I feel it's great that we were nominated. If we win, it would be like cherry on top.”

When asked if he sees the nomination as a form of validation, especially since there are no concrete numbers to measure success on OTT, Kapur said, "As a team that worked so hard, it's a validation. It's heartening to see your work get recognised on such an international platform. But the biggest validation comes from the audience. To know they enjoyed it... everything stems from there.”

The 2024 International Emmy Awards will recognize international television content, and The Night Manager's nomination marks a significant moment for Indian representation in the global television landscape. This nomination also marks a key point in Aditya Roy Kapur’s career as he moves from Bollywood to the global OTT space.

