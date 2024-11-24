Nakuul Mehta has earlier featured in some of the most popular Star Plus shows like Pyaar Ka Dard and Ishqbaaz.

Star Plus has always delighted its audience with a diverse range of shows that create a deep emotional connection. Over the years, Star Plus has worked with several actors who are currently some of the most renowned stars on Indian Television. Among them is actor Nakuul Mehta who is widely recognized for his performances in the Star Plus shows like Ishqbaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In a surprising move, the actor is all set to return to the channel and will be a part of two of their most popular shows – Udne Ki Aasha and Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

While Nakuul Mehta recently earned widespread acclaim and accolades for his role as businessman Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, he is set to make a comeback to Star Plus, albeit in a completely new avatar. He will be hosting a special series of episodes of Udne Ki Aasha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead, which will also feature a unique collaboration with the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in lead roles.

In this special series of episodes of the show Udne Ki Aasha titled Superstar Bahu Competition, Nakuul Mehta will bring an exciting twist with fun-filled competitions, including a food-guessing contest and a dance battle between Rajat-Savi and Sachin-Sailee, promising lots of entertainment and surprises. The collaboration between these two shows is aimed at captivating the audience of these two family dramas as they root for their beloved lead couples.

The Superstar Bahu Competition will be a part of Udne Ki Aasha and the episodes will be airing from November 29 onwards as per the show’s timings which is at 9 PM. As for the Kanwar Dhillon - Neha Harsora show, it airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday.

