We are undoubtedly living at a time when pan-Indian films are the newest phenomenon. The newest celebration on the block is for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pan-India film Pathaan, which has close to 1000 crores at the box office globally. Taking the cue from the industry’s most dependable star, producers Nicky-Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani have signed a pan-India film with Zilla Ghaziabad fame Anand Kumar. The multi-lingual film will be produced under their banner Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and will have a global release across many languages.

Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films raise the stakes; sign on Saurabh Pandey and Srihari Nanu for a pan-India film to be helmed by Anand Kumar

A source, in the know, told us, “The project is a thriller-Comedy and is being made in five languages. The team has brought on board renowned screenwriter Srihari Nanu for the screenplay. Working alongside him will be Kashmir Files writer Saurabh M Pandey. The makers have a grand scale in mind for the shoot. It will be the first movie to be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. The makers are looking at it to be released in all five South Indian languages.”

Buzz has it that the makers are in talks with an A-lister and soon the announcement will be made regarding the project.

Confirming the development, Nicky Bhagnani said, “It is a project that has been in the works for the past year. We are currently in the process of locking the final draft. We are also in talks with a few actors and will make the announcement once the dotted line has a signature.” Vicky Bhagnani added, “As producers, we want to push the envelope and raise stakes. A pan-India film was a natural progression. It was a brilliant concept and we have put together an eclectic team that will refine the material further.”

Kumar sayid, “As a filmmaker, you want your stories to resonate with the audience. I am touched by the faith the team and my producers have shown in me. We have a mind-blowing story in our hands and we are raring to go all out and make a memorable movie.”

The film is expected to go on floors by mid-year and the final announcement is expected next month.

