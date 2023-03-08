Akshay Kumar is known to be an actor having the discipline to wrap up films at a record pace. He already has a choco-blocked scheduled for 2023 as the Khiladi is not slowing down anytime soon. According to sources, Akshay will wrap up Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by the first half of April and straight away start shooting for Mudassar Aziz's comedy, Khel Khel Mein.

Akshay Kumar to shoot for Khel Khel Mein in April with a start-to-finish schedule in London

"Akshay Kumar had allotted 50 days for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and he will wrap up shooting for the film around April 15. Right from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he moves on to Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film will be shot completely in the UK over a period of one month. It's essentially an out-and-out comedy," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

After wrapping up Khel Khel Mein in April, Akshay moves on to Dinesh Vijan's air force film, Sky Force, which is directed by Runway 34 writer, Sandeep Kewlani. It is a tout action thriller and will be shot for 2 months till July. "It's after Sky Force that Akshay returns in the shoes of Raju in Hera Pheri 3."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include OMG 2, Sorrarai Pottru, and Capsule Gill.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar takes the blame for his films not working; says, “It is my fault, 100%”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.