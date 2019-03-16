Ranbir Kapoor bonds with Alia Bhatt’s family

In all his relationships so far Ranbir Kapoor has stayed away from his girlfriend’s family. For the record Ranbir never met Deepika Padukone’s parents or Katrina Kaif’s family during all the time that they were together.

For the first time Ranbir is seen reaching out to his girlfriend’s folks. At Alia Bhatt’s 26th birthday party hosted at her residence Ranbir was seen in close conversation not only with Alia’s mom Soni Razdan but also her Nanaji who had come to wish his grandchild.

Says a friend of Ranbir’s, “He has never been comfortable with his girlfriends’ family this was one bone of contention in his relationship with both Deepika and Katrina. Now, not only is Alia close to Ranbir’s parents, Ranbir is closely bonding with Alia’s family.”

Wedding bells, say sources, are around the corner.