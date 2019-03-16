REVEALED: The real reason why Saina Nehwal’s bio-pic changed hands from Shraddha Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra

While the official reason being given by the producers, T-Series, of the Saina Nehwal bio-pic for a sudden change in the principal casting is the time factor; sources close to the project say Shraddha Kapoor who was slated to play Saina wasn’t getting it right. “In spite of several rehearsals Shraddha didn’t look convincing enough as a badminton champ, at least not of the level that Saina represents. So director Amole Gupte in consultation with the producers decided it’s best to find a replacement,” says a source close to the development.

Shraddha, it may be recalled, was seen bonding bigtime with Saina. Shraddha even had lunch at Saina’s home where Saina’s mother was photographed serving Shraddha food on the plate. The sports superstar was said to be giving many helpful tips on the badminton court. But somehow it wasn’t working out. Says the source, “She wasn’t looking convincing. The reason for Shraddha’s ouster being given officially is her busy schedule. Since she’s shooting for her dance film with Varun Dhawan and the Telugu film Saaho with Prabhas. But time cannot be the primary villain. Schedules are planned much in advance. Shraddha is professional enough to have worked out her schedules well in advance. No. It’s just that she wasn’t cut out to play the badminton champ on screen. Better to move on rather than push towards a roadblock.”

Parineeti Chopra, one hears, will undergo rigorous training before facing the camera.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra REPLACES Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal biopic