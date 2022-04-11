As we know one of Bollywood's most famous couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are set to marry this week. As more information about the opulent wedding becomes available, the excitement grows. At the events, security will be strictly enforced, with 200 bouncers on hand for the big day. The security precautions are stringent, according to Alia's stepbrother Rahul, and 200 bouncers have been hired for the auspicious day.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rahul Bhatt confirms hiring of 200 bouncers at RK studio, and Vastu

Rahul Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's stepbrother, spoke to media about the arrangements. "Yusuf Bhai has taken over security at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding," he said. He has the best security force in Mumbai – the 9/11 agency. He's been hired to do the same job. This agency has dispatched approximately 200 bouncers. "I'll be sending ten more members of my team." He also claimed that guards would be stationed at RK Studio and Vastu in Chembur. He also stated that drone countermeasures have been put in place, and that each guest will be accompanied by roaming patrol police. "I will also be in charge of security and will carry out my brotherly duties," he said. The families, he said, wanted security guards who 'looked good and impressive.'

The wedding of Ranbir and Alia is set for April 14. According to the latest rumours, a small baraat procession will travel towards the destination in the afternoon. The wedding will take place in the afternoon and end in the evening. Prior to the wedding, the couple will hold a mehendi ceremony on April 13 and a haldi ceremony in the early half of April 14. According to reports, all of the activities would be held in private, with only family and close friends present.

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, according to reports, have been invited. The Taj Mahal Palace is planning a spectacular event. Alia will be dressed in a Sabyasachi gown with a Manish Malhotra dupatta. Following the wedding, the couple plans to return to work. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met on the set of their film Brahmastra and have been dating for nearly four years.

