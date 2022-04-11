The teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad will set a new benchmark when it comes to women performing action on the big screen. Ranaut has left no stone unturned in ensuring that each look and combat scene that features her is better than even what international films boast of. As Agent Agni, Ranaut will stun audiences with her 7 different looks and multiple combat scenes which have been designed and choreographed by international technicians.

Kangana Ranaut sports 7 looks for Dhaakad; teaser out on April 12

Some of the glimpses that are already out have created a stir amongst the fans and they have been waiting with bated breath for what will be unveiled next! Audiences will see Ranaut donning avatars which is sure to leave them spellbound. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in unique hairdos and in combat attire showcasing her warrior avatar.

Not only does the teaser launch on digital tomorrow, fans will now also witness the action-packed first look on the big screen as it will be attached to KGF: Chapter 2

Director Razneesh Ghai adds, “A new action star is on the rise, with Dhaakad, Kangana truly becomes the master of disguises. Each look is unique and we've never seen Kangana do action like this before”

The first Indian female spy had to look novel. A spy needs to disguise oneself at various occasions and the film showcases Kangana seamlessly transforming into her various avatars.

The film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal as the antagonists. Dhaakad will see Rampal and Ranaut battling each other and their duels are clearly to be relished on the big screen. It is no less than the clash of the titans and the combat sequences have a never seen before quality to them.

Dhaakad is designed as an international level spy thriller, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

